ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi donates ₦10m to Anglican university in Anambra

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi pledged to continue his philanthropic gestures which were halted by his involvement in the election campaigns.

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

While announcing the donation, the former Anambra State governor said the intervention was part of his contributions to building human capital in Nigeria through the development of infrastructures in schools, hospitals and other public institutions.

Obi recalled how his involvement in the political campaigns had prevented him from carrying out his monthly visits to at least three hospitals and secondary schools to provide support.

With the elections over, the Labour Party torch-bearer vowed to continue his gestures to schools and hospitals, which were halted by his involvement in the election campaigns.

“This is a visit that I would have made since January this year, but as you know, I was involved in campaigns. I didn’t want what I’m doing in the education and health sectors to be mixed up with politics," The Vanguard quoted him as saying.

Speaking further, Obi said “As a person, I endeavour to visit at least three hospitals and three secondary schools every month. As you would see later from the cheque I have for you, it was written since January this year.

“This Paul University is one of the institutions that benefits from my intervention once in a while in my own little way.

“I believe that to solve this country’s problems, we need to invest in human capital development, and this means investment in health and education, which is why I always intervene in these areas all over Nigeria.

“Elections are over and since I am no longer canvassing for votes, this is the time to show interest in my country by continuing what I have been doing.

“That is what I’m here to do at Paul University. I urge you all to keep doing the right thing as I believe that God will at his own time, intervene, and give salvation to Nigeria.

He was welcomed to the institution by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Obiora Nwosu, and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Chinyere Okunna, who both worked as Commissioner and Chief of Staff respectively during Obi's tenure as governor of Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

