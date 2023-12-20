Peter Obi campaigns against religious, ethnic divisions among Nigerians

Obi said this in a series of tweets on his X handle while celebrating International Human Solidarity Day on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Highlighting the essence of the celebration, the former Anambra Governor stressed the need for Nigerians to tear down the walls of ethnic and religious divisions and instead leverage the rich cultural and ethnic identities and strengths to advance national progress.

He tweeted, “Today, we join the global community in celebrating the International Human Solidarity Day which is dedicated to strengthening our global unity in diversity, and to help in fostering international cooperation on the eradication of hunger and diseases at the global level.

“On the national level, Nigerians need to solemnly remind ourselves of the need to tear down the walls of ethnic and religious divisions that have continued to divide us and instead emphasise our unity and leverage our diverse and rich cultural and ethnic identities and strengths to advance our national progress.”

The presidential candidate noted that Nigeria has become more divided now than ever, which has made it difficult for people to work together for national development, blaming the development on "bad politics and elite insensitivity.”

“Unfortunately, we have, today as a nation, become more sharply divided than ever. Our dear nation is more polarised today than it has ever been, fueled by overwhelming tribal and religious sentiments among the people resulting in the unwillingness of Nigerians to cooperate and work together towards achieving national growth and development. This is clearly the result of bad politics and elite insensitivity.