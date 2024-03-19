Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Obi visited the mosque on the evening of Monday, March 18, 2024, when Muslims were breaking their fast.

In the video, the former Governor of Anambra was seen eating rice from a 'takeaway' plate and spoon-feeding a boy in the mosque while other congregants gathered around him watching.

Obi thereafter addressed the press on the mosque premises but he was inaudible due to the background noise around him.

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter now known as X to express their opinions on Obi’s visit to the mosque, which is said to be located around Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory.

While some ascribed his sitting on the mosque's floor with the masses and spoon-feeding a young boy to his humility, others found his action distasteful.

Nigerian's reactions to Obi's visit to the mosque

Obi was said to have joined the mosque's congregants to break their fast following his visit to the palace of the Emir of Nasarawa State.