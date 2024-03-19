ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Bayo Wahab

Peter Obi ate rice from a 'takeaway' plate and also spoon-fed a boy in the mosque.

Peter Obi dined with Muslims in an Abuja mosque on Monday, March 18, 2024. [Nwoke Agule/X]
Peter Obi dined with Muslims in an Abuja mosque on Monday, March 18, 2024. [Nwoke Agule/X]

Recommended articles

Obi visited the mosque on the evening of Monday, March 18, 2024, when Muslims were breaking their fast.

In the video, the former Governor of Anambra was seen eating rice from a 'takeaway' plate and spoon-feeding a boy in the mosque while other congregants gathered around him watching.

Obi thereafter addressed the press on the mosque premises but he was inaudible due to the background noise around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter now known as X to express their opinions on Obi’s visit to the mosque, which is said to be located around Nyanya in the Federal Capital Territory.

While some ascribed his sitting on the mosque's floor with the masses and spoon-feeding a young boy to his humility, others found his action distasteful.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Obi was said to have joined the mosque's congregants to break their fast following his visit to the palace of the Emir of Nasarawa State.

He also visited the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule in Lafia, the state capital.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Perpetrators must face the law - Plateau com demands Justice for minor's murder

Perpetrators must face the law - Plateau com demands Justice for minor's murder

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Peter Obi breaking fast with Muslims in Abuja mosque gets Nigerians talking

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

Video of weird school competition shows young students licking one another's feet

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

UniCal records highest number of first class graduates in 49 years

Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Army announces names of 17 soldiers killed in shocking Delta attack

Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

Ooni wants Ile-Ife, Modakeke indigenes to live together peacefully

'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

Army thinks Okuama community planned shocking murder of 16 soldiers in Delta

Army thinks Okuama community planned shocking murder of 16 soldiers in Delta

27,600 Benue women to receive grants, loans for business growth, self reliant

27,600 Benue women to receive grants, loans for business growth, self reliant

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control (Channels Television)

FG hopeful in ECOWAS health officials to boost regional disease control

Sheikh Abubakar Gumi is an influential cleric in Kaduna State. (Punch)

Gumi seeks Tinubu's permission to dialogue with bandits to rescue abducted students

Gov Ademola Adeleke [PeoplesGazette]

Adeleke reveals criminals' plans to abduct pupils, attack farms in the state

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]

Ekiti Govt stops monthly salary of traditional chief over chieftaincy dispute