'Politics is not about being negative every time' — Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Peter Obi has said he's desperate to see a Nigeria that works for all.

Peter Obi [Channels TV]
Sule made the call when Obi visited him on Monday in Lafia. Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who said elections were over, maintained that the president needs the support of all Nigerians to move the nation forward.

"I know you have the experience, competence and capacity to support the president in the overall interest of the country. The president is your friend and colleague, we were all in Lagos at some point, as such you need to contribute your quota to the development of the country.

"You can contribute your quota quietly, because the president needs all the necessary support in order to bring the country back on track," Sule said.

He said that the president alone cannot address the current challenges confronting the nation, adding that well-meaning citizens like Obi should support him.

He added that the president means well for the country and called on Nigerians to support him toward addressing insecurity, economic hardship, and other challenges confronting the country.

Sule lauded Obi for drilling boreholes in some communities in the state, adding that the gesture had complemented government’s efforts toward alleviating the sufferings of the people.

Earlier, Obi said the visit was part of his nationwide tour to offer support to Nigerians during Ramadan. He lauded Sule for constructing new roads in the state, adding that the move had given the state a new look.

"I am not desperate to be president of this country, but I am desperate to see Nigeria work for the good of all. I always commend people when they do well, because politics to me is not about being negative every time.

"So, I commend you for the road networks in the state," he added.

