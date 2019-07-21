Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Sunday in an interview with newsmen during an inspection of roads under rehabilitation by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation in the Iju/Fagba area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the immediate past Governor of the state, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, kicked off the 1.4km flyover in December 2017 and promised that it would be delivered in November 2018.

However, the project was stalled and not completed till Ambode left office on May 29.

Sanwo-Olu assured motorists and other road users plying the Iju/Fagba road that they would soon heave a sigh of relief as the Lagos Public Works Corporation was rehabilitating bad portions of the road.

He said the corporation’s workers would move to 100 other roads across the state to fix potholes, saying that they would continue to work day and night until the metropolis was free of potholes.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to zero tolerance on pot holes.

The governor appealed to residents and motorists to bear with the inconveniences experienced as a result of the ongoing road rehabilitation.