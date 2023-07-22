PCN inducts 64 ESUT graduates into pharmacy profession

The induction/Oath taking which was the third of its kind, took place at the Prof. Julius Onah Auditorium of the institution in Agbani on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that one Rejoicing Chijindum was celebrated as the best graduate among the inducted graduands with cash rewards and employment.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman at the ceremony, Sir Emeka Udeze, expressed happiness that the school has graduated the third set of its pharmacist.

Emeka, represented by Dr. Egbuna Udeora, noted that the university has emerged as a standard school and among the best in the country.

“I am happy and I know that my principal will also be happy with the fact that we have a standard pharmacy school close to us.

“With the way ESUT is going, it will be one of the best pharmacy schools and its graduates good ambassador wherever they find themselves,” he said.

The ESUT Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aloysius Michaels Okolie, in his remarks, congratulated the graduands and the faculty for their resilience at ensuring academic excellence.

Okolie reiterated that the institution’s management will be committed to improving academic standards of the university.

“I wish to inform the public that we have started issuing real certificates to graduates after graduation instead of statements of results.

“The management will offer automatic employment to the best graduating student of the 2022/2023 set.

“It is worthy to note that after your induction, your convocation ceremony will be coming up on Nov. 18, 2023,” Okolie noted.

Also, Prof. Anthony Attama, the Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, ESUT, encouraged the graduands to always strive for excellence as they are now joining the noble profession of pharmacy.

Attama said that the faculty is gradually taking a place of pride in the country.

He noted that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of the Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) degree programme at the university.

The Dean said that the programme will start from the 2023/2024 academic session and advised the graduands to show character, action and serve as worthy ambassadors.

The Registrar, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Ibrahim Ahmed, felicitated the University Community and the graduands on the induction/oath taking of the graduates of Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) degree programme.

“Our inductees have toiled over the years with determination and resilience to attain this enviable status.

“As you take your Oath and become inducted as members of the pharmacy profession, I urge you to maintain a high ethical and leadership standards set forth by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

“Serve as examples for the achievement of excellence in the provision of quality pharmaceutical services for sustainable health care delivery in Nigeria,” he advised.

The best graduating student, Pharm Rejoicing Chijindum, responding on behalf of the graduands, thanked the University VC, Dean of the faculty and others who mentored them during the process for their encouragement.