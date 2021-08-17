Pantami says Buhari lost his appetite after militias killed 25

The mostly Muslim commuters were murdered and killed around Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area, on Saturday, August 14.

The travelers were returning from a religious assembly organised by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi in Bauchi State, when they ran into mourners who murdered them, reports say.

Daily Nigerian reports that Pantami made the remarks while on a special visit to convey the president’s condolences to the people.

“The president had since directed that the perpetrators of the attack be fished out and prosecuted," Pantami was quoted as saying.

“He spoke with top military brass on the issue. He had just returned from a journey, and as a matter of fact, the president could not even eat food,” Pantami added.

President Buhari had returned to Nigeria from a medical vacation in London, a day before the attack.