Osun releases N19.8bn to settle workers’ salary, pension arrears

Aregbesola Osun commences payment of salaries ahead of governorship election

Mr Bola Oyebamiji, the state Commissioner for Finance, announced this at a news conference on Thursday in Osogbo.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Aregbesola releases N19.8bn to pay workers, pensioners play Osun releases N19.8bn to settle workers’ salary, pension arrears (Osun state government)

The Osun Government says it has released N19.8‎ billion for the settlement of salary and pension arrears owed all categories of workers in the state.

Oyebamiji said the Governor gave the directive following consultations with labour leaders and other stakeholders.

He explained that the money would be used for the payment of August salaries, backlog of the salaries and pensions for September to December 2015‎, in addition to leave bonuses.

The commissioner said that part of the amount was the N16.6 billion Paris Club refund received from the Federal Government while the additional N3 billion came from other sources.

He commended the workers for their sacrifice, resilience and unflinching support to the present administration in the state as well as their dedication to duty in the last seven years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government’s action is on the heels of the Sept. 22 governorship election in the state. 

