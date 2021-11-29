RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo will be inaugurating Delta State Secretariat, IPP project

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The IPP will power all government offices, including the government house.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on Monday, November 29, inaugurate the newly completed multi-billion naira Delta State Secretariat Complex, and the 8.5 Megawatts Independent Power Project (IPP) in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Recommended articles

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa disclosed this on Sunday, November 28, while speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting the facility ahead of the inauguration.

He said that the secretariat complex named after Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Professor Chike Edozien is fully completed and ready for inauguration.

The governor said that the secretariat complex, which sits on 45,000 square meters, was designed to accommodate all the ministries and their staff.

"The secretariat complex is fully completed and ready for the inauguration.

"I went round to check the route through which the vice president can come in for tomorrow's inauguration and I am convinced that we are ready.

"The secretariat is a very complex one, sitting on 45,000 square meters, which is very huge and it's designed to contain all the ministries and their staff, except the Ministry of Works.

"It is so inter-connected with a lot of things, to the point of having a banking hall, restaurants, creche and even a clinic that could actually serve as a mini-hospital.

"The new secretariat is internet enabled all through and it is powered along with other government offices, through an Independent Power Plant. That means we are having 24-hour power supply.

"We also have conference rooms and all the ministries are interconnected.

"Plans are already in place for a full facility manager, with other sub managers taking charge of security, the cleanliness and the environmental sanitation," he said.

The governor also announced that the 8.5 megawatts Independent Power Project in the state capital will be inaugurated same day by the vice president.

He added that the IPP will power all government offices, including the government house, with government activities running un-interrupted.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta set to empower 2,500 artisans in 2022

Delta set to empower 2,500 artisans in 2022

Osinbajo will be inaugurating Delta State Secretariat, IPP project

Osinbajo will be inaugurating Delta State Secretariat, IPP project

Uganda to surrender international airport to China over bad loans

Uganda to surrender international airport to China over bad loans

EU considering southern Africa travel ban over new COVID strain

EU considering southern Africa travel ban over new COVID strain

VON DG advises Nigerians against returning PDP to power in 2023

VON DG advises Nigerians against returning PDP to power in 2023

Gumi: Bandits commit terrorism, but they’re not terrorists

Gumi: Bandits commit terrorism, but they’re not terrorists

Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai

Renowned businessman, Sani Buhari dies at 89 in Dubai

'There was no gun duel,' Army, police dismiss reported clash in Imo

'There was no gun duel,' Army, police dismiss reported clash in Imo

COVID-19: NCDC registers 58 new infections, zero death

COVID-19: NCDC registers 58 new infections, zero death

Trending

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]