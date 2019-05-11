Osibanjo made the promise during the official commissioning of Burra Rural Electrification Project in Burra, Ningi Local Government Area of the state on Saturday..

He said that people oriented programmes would be given much priority during the second tenure of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, code named “next level tenure.”

Osinbajo commended Gov. Muhammed Abubakar of the state for executing the project , which he said would help in diversifying the economy and improving the living conditions of residents.

He urged benefitting communities to protect all government property located in their areas for such facilities to last longer.

Earlier, gov. Abubakar said that the contract for the project was awarded at the cost of N589.79 million.

Abubakar said that 24 communities within the Burra district were connected to the national grid.

Also speaking, the Emir of Ningi, Alh Yunusa Danyaya, commended the federal and state governments for siting various projects in the area.

Danyaya called for the creation of Burra Local Government Area out of the present Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

He also called on the Federal Government to allocate more projects to the area, considering its high population.