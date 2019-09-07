The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has done well in the first 100 days of his second term in office.

Oshiomhole, while speaking in Abuja on Friday, September 6, 2019, said from his interactions with some ministers, President Buhari is now going fast, adding that the president can no longer be referred to as ‘Baba Go Slow.’

He said, “President Buhari can beat his chest to say I have started well, I have started fast. You cannot call him Baba go slow now, this time he is Baba fast.

“Everything is about comparison. Because in 2015, after a hundred days we did not have a federal cabinet, the president had not appointed ministers. This time in a hundred days, from my interaction with a number of ministers, even the budget for 2020 is already being prepared.

“Ministers have been assigned to their various ministries. They have already started the process of taking over and trying to understand the challenges.

“Government is already effectively on ground. So even that alone shows a remarkable departure if you compare what the president has done in 2019 to what he has done in 2015.

“Even the current issues in South Africa, the prompt manner in which the president reacted and took bold steps and sent a clear message to South Africa that we are not about to accept Nigeria being humiliated in their businesses.

“I think the bold step he has taken is refreshing.”

In July, Oshiomhole said Nigerians have come to appreciate the ruling party better under his leadership as the Chairman of the party.

He also assured Nigerians that new ministers would perform creditably well.