Ooni of Ife is sad over political tension in Ekiti

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed sadness over the current tension in the political atmosphere in Ekiti state.

The monarch said he is unhappy with what is happening in Ekiti State ahead of the governorship election and urges youths to shun violence.

“What I heard happening in Ekiti State during this electioneering period does not make me happy as their father. Enough of the crisis; we do not want any crisis in Yorubaland," Ooni said.

In a statement on Thursday, July 12, 2018 by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs of Ooni’s Palace, Oba Ogunwusi explained why he's unhappy with the increased tension in Ekiti's political atmosphere.

He said: "Where there is violence, progress and tranquillity will be deprived, but where there is peace, there is progress.

“I specifically warn all youths in Ekiti State to maintain peaceful coexistence before, during and after the election, as brighter future awaits them if they productively discover themselves.

“Youths must refuse to be used for political violence that waste lives because they too can become governor or President of the country in the nearest future.”

The Ooni, who is the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, said political violence could reverse all the gains of development while calling on the people of the state to be peaceful before, during and after the election.