Ogunwusi made this appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the end of the sixth edition of the two-day Africa Fashion Week (AFWN) held in Lagos.

According to Oba Ogunwusi, such promotions are being encouraged by the Africa Fashion Week, Nigeria and London (AFWNL) which has continued to promote the pride of Nigerian and African fabrics.

NAN reports that in trying to buttress the pride Nigerians should have in their culture, the traditional monarch colourfully took to the runway of the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, and flaunted his locally-made-royal fabrics.

Ogunwusi, the cultural ambassador, advised every proud Nigerian to go for made-in-Nigeria fabrics and products to enable job creation and youth empowerment through the fashion industry.

“Africa Fashion Week shows usually held in Lagos and London annually has continued to create an international brand in the entertainment industry for Nigeria,’’ he said.

He commended the AFWN Founder, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, on her focus in sustaining the programme over the years.

“The fashion week has been promoting the pride of Nigeria and Africa at large to the entire world and has been waxing stronger,’’ Ogunwusi said.

He also commended the wives of Ekiti, Ogun and Kwara state governors for supporting the promotion of African fashion and fabrics through the Africa Fashion Week shows.

“The AFW, which Ademiluyi started in 2011 in London and 2014 in Nigeria, has consistently promoted Nigerian fashions, local fabrics and designs before I ascended the throne.

“Ronke, I am proud of you because you have continued to exhibit the pride of your country.

“I am happy with your inclusion of the first ladies of Ekiti, Ogun and Kwara States, who have become proud pioneers of cultural promotions.

“I commend the way these women have displayed our cultural wears even on a beautiful catwalk,’’ he said.

“I, therefore, call on other first ladies to promote what their different states produce such as Ankara, Adire, Aso oke, Akwaete, as a way of promoting tourism and employment opportunities."

NAN also reports that 90 designers and exhibitors as well as 61 models featured in the just-concluded show.