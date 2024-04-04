ADVERTISEMENT
Ondo Govt meets NMA over issue of salary disparity between State, other states

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State official urged workers to resist the temptation of making politics out of any issue that has to do with the public service.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]
Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa [Premium Times]

The state’s Head of Service (HoS), Bayo Philip, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Akure.

Philip stated that the disparity would be addressed as soon as the committee mandated to look into the issue submits its report. The HoS said his attention had also been drawn to the industrial action embarked on by Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo.

According to him, the striking doctors received two months' hazard allowance as agreed, while interns have been paid the whole four months arrears owed them.

He said “While it is the right of the association to champion the cause for the welfare of its members, it must be stated that the fact of this the particular case must not be misrepresented to the public.

“While it is true that Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa inherited both the medical hazard allowance and salary arrears of interns made up of House Officers, Nurses, Pharmacists etc, government has not only taken concrete steps in resolving the matter, but commenced payment of arrears.”

Philip reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of all categories of workers in the state. He enjoined workers to resist the temptation of making politics out of any issue that has to do with the public service.

