Ondo APC governorship aspirant Paul Akintelure is dead

According to ThePunch, Akintelure died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, 2024, after a brief illness in Lagos.

Akintelure, who was a medical doctor had recently raised alarm over death threats from some people whose names he didn't disclose.

in a statement by his spokesperson, Oladapo Akintelure, on Thursday, March 21, 2023, said he hoped the threat would dissipate, but it escalated.

He said, “Initially, I hope these incidents would dissipate over time, yet regrettably, they have escalated to pose a serious threat to my life”

“The threats against me only strengthen my resolve to stand up for what is right and just. I will not allow fear to dictate our path forward.

“Let us embrace peace, progress, and unity. Our collective strength lies in our to stand together as one, regardless of our differences.”