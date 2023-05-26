Ondo government explains why adults must pay ₦‎1k annually to fund education

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu, said this while speaking with newsmen on Friday in Akure, after a sensitisation on the levy across the three senatorial districts in the state.

Agagu said that the levy had become imperative to enable the state government to tackle infrastructural deficit in the education sector and provide basic essential materials for its schools and institutions.

He decried the infrastructural decadence in public schools in the state, saying that the government was taking urgent and drastic steps toward addressing the situation and restoring the hope of the citizenry in the education sector.

The commissioner stated that with other sectors contending for funding, it was difficult for the state government to single-handedly and adequately fund education.

"We have 300 secondary schools, 1,285 primary schools, three universities, one polytechnic, five technical colleges, three special schools and other professional and specialised institutions in the state," he said.

The commissioner said that the campaign was aimed at enlightening every taxpayer in the state on why the government introduced the levy and how it would assist in rebounding education and restoring hope in the sector.

He called on notable organisations and kind-hearted individuals to join hands with the state government in its efforts at providing basic infrastructure in public schools across the state.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Ondo State Education Endowment Fund (OSEEF), Kayode Kolawole, described the sensitisation as a huge success.

Kolawole solicited the understanding and cooperation of the people on the endowment levy, saying funding the education sector should not be left in the hands of the government alone.