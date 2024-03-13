ADVERTISEMENT
Remi Tinubu, FCTA distribute food items to lepers in Abaji, Kuje, Gwagwalada

News Agency Of Nigeria

So far, more than 1,000 lepers, poor and vulnerable women, youths and widows received the food items.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has distributed food items to lepers in Abaji, Kuje and Gwagwalada area councils as part of efforts to fight hunger among vulnerable residents.

Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCTA, said during the distribution in Abaji, Abaji Area Council on Wednesday that the gesture is under the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

She explained that the food items included rice, Indomie, macaroni, Semovita, couscous and spaghetti, among other items.

She said that the food items, distributed to lepers and other residents, would be extended to other vulnerable groups.

She identified the vulnerable groups to include women, youths and widows across the six area councils of the FCT.

Presenting the food items to the leprosy colony in Yangoji, Abaji Area Council of the FCT, the mandate secretary said that the initiative was designed to achieve zero hunger among vulnerable groups in FCT.

She added that “this is a special intervention from the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady, aimed at putting food on the tables of the poor and vulnerable in communities.

“The FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, are working with the Office of the First Lady to ensure the availability of food in rural areas.”

She assured residents of the government's commitment to end their suffering, particularly through increased access to staple foods.

Responding, the leader of the Leprosy Colony, Ali Isa, thanked FCTA and the first lady for the gesture, which he described as lifesaving.

He said “We are very happy today. I have seen the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Initiative of the first lady in action.

The Women Leader of the colony, Hajiya Sadiya Abubakar, who equally commended the gesture, said that the move was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to meet the needs of the poor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items were also distributed to youths, widows and other vulnerable persons at Kulo and Iddo Sarki communities in Kuje and Gwagwalada area councils respectively.

So far, more than 1,000 lepers, poor and vulnerable women, youths and widows received the food items.

News Agency Of Nigeria

