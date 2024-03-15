Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Ibadan is barely 200 years old and it has produced 42 paramount traditional leaders, some of whom spent two years or less on the throne.

The ephemerality of the throne is often attributed to a succession arrangement or principle, designed to favour aged title-holders in the ancient city to emerge as a new Olubadan.

The earlier rulers of Ibadan were addressed as Baale before Olubadan became the official title of the city’s traditional leaders.

However, in light of the death of Oba Olalekan Balogun, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan, this piece highlights all the Olubadans who ruled the ancient city for not more than two years.

1. Bashorun Ogunmola (1865–1867)

Bashorun Ogunmola became the ruler of Ibadan following his victory over Kurunmi, the Aare Onakankafo of Ijaye.

History has it that he was a warrior and Ifa priest before he ascended the Olubadan throne after the death of his predecessor, Baale Ibikunle in 1864.

Ogunmola, the 9th Olubadan, is said to have contributed to the acceptance and popularity of Christianity in Ibadan due to his relationship with colonial masters.

He reportedly died after his bed was laced with measles-causing substances having spent two years on the throne.

2. Baale Fijabi I (1893–1895)

Baale Fijabi I was the 14th Olubadan credited for stabilising Ibadan after the tumultuous reign of Aare Latoosa (1871–1885) and Baale Ajayi Osungbekun (1885 -1893).

His descendant, Oyewusi Fijabi II, later ruled Ibadan from 1948 to 1952. He ruled as the 28th ruler of the ancient settlement.

3. Baale Oshuntoki (1895–1897)

Oshuntoki succeeded Fijabi as the 15th traditional ruler of Ibadanland. He ascended the throne as a Baale.

During his reign, he had Ogundeyi Irefin, who later became the 21st Olubadan years later as the Asaju Baale.

4. Baale Mosaderin (1902–1904)

Baale Mosaderin, installed as the 17th ruler of the Ibadan people, ruled as a Baale from 1902 to 1904.

A significant event in his lifetime speaks to his aversion to death sentence as a worthy punishment for criminal offences. Thus, he theorised a criminal law at a time capital punishment was a fashionable justification for capital crimes in Yorubaland.

A study, titled Murder and the Political Body in Early Colonial Ibadan, mentioned that Mosaderin and his 10 chiefs rated imprisonment and imposition of fines as better alternatives to capital punishment for criminal offences.

According to the study, on November 8, 1902, Mosaderin and the 10 chiefs passed a judgement on three men found guilty of murder. The culprits were considered "worthy of death" but the council recommended that a fine should "be inflicted" on two of the perpetrators and the third imprisoned.

When Arthur Pickels, an assistant colonial surgeon serving as Acting British Resident in Ibadan questioned the sentence because he considered it lenient, Mosaderin and his council raised the fine imposed on the convicts from ₤50 to ₤75.

When Arthur questioned their decision once again, the study reports that Balogun Apanpa, speaking on behalf of the council said, "A heavy fine was a greater punishment than death and would act as a greater deterrent in future. If people think that they will only be killed if convicted of murder, they will not think much of it."

5. Baale Akintayo Awanibaku Elenpe (1910–1912)

After succeeding Baale Sunmonu Apanpa who ruled Ibadan from 1907–1910, Akintayo Elenpe ruled for two years and joined his ancestors.

6. Baale Irefin Ogundeyi (1912–1914)

Irefin Ogundeyi son of Irefin Ogunlade became the Baale of Ibadan having served as Otun Baale to Akintayo Elenpe, his predecessor, who became Olubadan after serving as Balogun of the city.

During his reign, he reportedly directed his subjects and chiefs to boycott the payment of dues (Isakole) to the Alaafin of Oyo. The decision got him labelled as a stubborn leader. This led to a fallout between him and his chiefs who did not want to offend the Alaafin, the overall head of Yorubaland.

Consequently, he was deposed by a resident British representative, Captain W.A. Ross, after ruling Ibadan for two years.

7. Oba Moshood Olalekan Balogun (2022–2024)

Born in October 1942 in the Ali-Iwo compound, present-day Ibadan North East Local Government Area, Olalekan Balogun, ruled as 42nd Olubadan.

He died on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the age of 81, at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan.

