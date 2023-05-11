Ohanaeze to Buhari: You’ve done a lot for us but release Nnamdi Kanu before you go

The president of the apex Igbo socio-political group Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu made the appeal on Thursday, May 11, 2023, while speaking at the flag-off of the pre-dredging and hydrographic survey of the proposed sea access route of the Urashi-Oguta waterways in Imo State.

Iwuanyanwu told Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was present at the event to tell Buhari to have mercy on Kanu and release him before leaving office on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The group leader said the Igbo ethnic group would be grateful if Kanu is released.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please, finally, our vice president, tell our brother and son, Buhari, that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo — the over 60 million Igbos — request that he should release Nnamdi Kanu,” he said.

The Ohanaeze chief also praised President Buhari for what he did for the southeast region, adding that the Igbos are now happy with his administration.

“I would like the vice president, when you go, tell Buhari we are very grateful. When he took office we were not happy, we complained. But today, at the point of departure, things have changed,” he noted.

“I can see that in most states a lot has been done. Here in Imo state, a lot has been done for us. So, I would like you to tell our son, Buhari, that we are very grateful. And I want Buhari to realize that he is an Igbo son, an honorary Igbo man.

“He has been honoured by some Igbo states. I think Imo State has honoured him, and Ebonyi has honoured him. Chieftancy title in Igbo land is taken very seriously. You have to help us tell Buhari that he is an Igbo son, he is a member of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo by this honour given to him and what I am speaking here today, I am also speaking on his behalf”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iwuanyanwu also dismissed the talks about Igbos leaving Nigeria. According to him, there’s no reason why the ethnic group would want to separate from Nigeria.

“Igbos are not seceding. I don’t see why anybody will say Igbos are seceding. Igbos are everywhere. We have investments. Are we going to leave our investments?” the Ohanaeze chief said.