Ohanaeze Ndigbo vows to rebuild, transform Igboland

The President-General of Ohaneze, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, made the vow in Enugu on Thursday while briefing the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the outcome of meeting he held with leaders of different Igbo groups at Ohaneze Ndigbo Headquarters.

The president-general said he invited various group leaders in the Southeast to find common solution to the region’s problems.

“These leaders are members of different Igbo organisations that registered with Ohaneze Ndigbo and I’m glad that I discussed my programmes on how to better Igboland with them and they pledged their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They agreed to work with me to totally develop southeast, by making it attractive for industrialization and creating enabling environment for investors,” Iwuanyanwu said.

He stated that Ohaneze under his leadership would create new towns to enable Igbos outside their zone to come home and invest as well as setting up Council of Business Leaders.

“We have determined today to do everything to transform our region and if places like Dubai and Singapore can be changed to what they are today, there is no reason we cannot change Igboland.

“Our people are grounded and enterprising and no one can do all the things I said, that is why I need them to support me,” he said.

Iwuanyanwu said some people in the southeast were using Ohaneze name for merchandise at the detriment of the entire region, stressing that they were the agents hired to create problems for Igboland.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “We are not going to allow those saboteurs who use Ohaneze’s name to make money from people who don’t like Igboland to succeed.

“It is a fraudulent and criminal activity and it is sad that someone will collect money to destroy his own people by using Ohaneze’s name.