RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns killings in Enugu, Ebonyi, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people, has condemned killings in parts of Enugu and Ebonyi states.

Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. [cyboknews]
Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. [cyboknews]

Recommended articles

Iwuanyanwu, an elder statesman, frowned at the “wanton destruction of lives and property” in the South-East geo-political zone, adding that the attacks have made many Igbo people homeless in their ancestral land.

He condoled with affected families and communities and described the situation as a declaration of hostility against the Igbo people.

“Many Igbos, especially in the border with Benue and Kogi states, have fled from their homes and are now homeless, with many killed. There are similar experiences in some parts of Ebonyi, especially those near the border with northern states.

“The Ohanaeze Council of Elders views this situation as a declaration of hostility against the Igbos. Make no mistake about it, any attack on an Igbo man anywhere is an attack on all Igbos,” he said.

He, however, called on South-East governors and the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Amb. George Obiozor, to immediately convene a meeting of South-East leaders to proffer solutions to the ugly situation.

He added that Ohanaeze would set up a relief committee to support all Igbos who have recently suffered from armed invasion and flooding.

He appealed to business leaders of Igbo extraction as well as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and others to rally round victims of invasion and flooding to alleviate their sufferings.

“The burden of catering for the welfare of the affected Igbos requires the contribution and assistance of Igbo men and women in business.

“We also appeal to the Federal Government to take steps to stop this unwarranted violation of rights of our people,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

Anambra Govt budgets N5.6 bn for youth empowerment in 2023

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

UNIPORT graduates 19,526 students, 161 bag First Class

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Troops dismantle 81 illegal refineries, arrest 81 oil thieves in Niger Delta

Buhari fumes at corruption in Local Government system as NIPSS tenders report

Buhari fumes at corruption in Local Government system as NIPSS tenders report

Kano records 1,300 sexual, gender violence cases in 10 months – NHRC

Kano records 1,300 sexual, gender violence cases in 10 months – NHRC

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

World AIDS Day: Physician counsels Nigerians against unsafe sexual practices

We’re leveraging soft power on counter-terrorism — FG

We’re leveraging soft power on counter-terrorism — FG

Atiku, Ayu not responsible for disruption of Ortom’s campaign - Official

Atiku, Ayu not responsible for disruption of Ortom’s campaign - Official

Trending

Stranded Nigerians

Spanish coastguard finds 3 Nigerians under ship coming from Lagos

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in.

Adeleke freezes Osun bank accounts immediately after swearing-in

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic.

Lagos medical cooperative society launches ferries to ease traffic

FG set to sell one of the jets in the presidential fleet (Punch)

10 presidential jets may be seized by foreign creditors over debts