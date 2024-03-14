ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun Govt says Civil Service Commission online recruitment advert is fake

News Agency Of Nigeria

The advert called on prospective applicants to apply for various vacancies in the state’s civil service.

Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun. [Twitter/@dapoabiodun]

Permanent Secretary, Ogun Civil Service Commission, Roseline Jacobs, stated in Abeokuta that the online advert was a ruse and did not emanate from the Commission. The advert had called on prospective applicants to apply for various vacancies in the state’s civil service.

Jacobs advised members of the public to disregard the recruitment advert, stressing that it was mischief perpetrated by unscrupulous individuals bent on maligning the state government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Confusion in court as Kogi officials, Bello deny ₦100bn fraud charges

Ogun Govt says Civil Service Commission online recruitment advert is fake

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

