Ogun Govt says Civil Service Commission online recruitment advert is fake
The advert called on prospective applicants to apply for various vacancies in the state’s civil service.
Recommended articles
Permanent Secretary, Ogun Civil Service Commission, Roseline Jacobs, stated in Abeokuta that the online advert was a ruse and did not emanate from the Commission. The advert had called on prospective applicants to apply for various vacancies in the state’s civil service.
Jacobs advised members of the public to disregard the recruitment advert, stressing that it was mischief perpetrated by unscrupulous individuals bent on maligning the state government.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Confusion in court as Kogi officials, Bello deny ₦100bn fraud charges
Ogun Govt says Civil Service Commission online recruitment advert is fake
Supreme Court upholds SDP candidate's right to inspect election materials
Padding doesn't apply to National assembly, just misuse of words - Akintola
itel Soccer Fest: A celebration of Sportmanship on Nigerian campuses
Ondo Govt approves ₦3.47bn for rural roads, allocates ₦500m for street lights
Ndume wants IGP to withdraw policemen attached to politicians and their families
FG plans to replace imported drugs with local herbs for health treatments
Governor Abiodun pays primary, secondary school students in Ogun ₦10k
Pulse Sports
Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash
Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona
‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child
4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG
'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe
AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast
ADVERTISEMENT