Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Babatunde Tella (APC-Abeokuta North) opened the debate on the motion during a plenary in Abeokuta on Thursday, presided over by the Speaker, Oludaisi Elemide (APC-Odeda).

Tella, in his submission, reported the ineffectiveness of the Amotekun Corps following the demise of the State Commander, David Akinremi.

He noted that it was important to immediately appoint a new State Commander to oversee the activities of the agency and the need to recruit more capable and competent personnel to strengthen the corps’ operations.

The lawmaker noted that this would help to tackle the incessant security breaches especially kidnappings and armed robberies being experienced in some parts of the state.

Tella said that there had been reports that the operation of the agency was being hampered by insufficient fund.

He said that the corps was in dire need of more personnel, who should be localised in the communities as well as ammunition and vehicles to enable them meet up with the responsibilities of providing adequate security.

Other members who contributed to the debate recounted incidence of insecurity, especially kidnappings in their respective constituencies, which needed to be addressed headlong.

The resolution also sought for the need to equip the Amotekun Corps with modern ammunition, up-to-date communication gadgets and other security apparatus as well as the procurement of additional vehicles.

