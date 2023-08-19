Peter Obi commiserates with Wizkid over mother's death.

Wizkid, the Grammy Award winner, lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.

Confirming the incident, the artiste's longtime manager, Sunday Are, told ThePunch that Mrs. Balogun breathed her last around 1.30 a.m. on Friday.

“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am,” Aare said.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for Wizkid from his fans and other Nigerians around the globe.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page on the morning of Saturday, August 19, 2023, Obi conveyed his and the OBIdient family's commiseration to the 'Jaye Jaye' crooner.

The former Anambra State Governor prayed for the repose of Wizkid's mother's soul and said God would give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Obi wrote, "On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother.

Dear Wizkid, may God Almighty who called her home grant her eternal rest in His kingdom and grant you and your family the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss. God bless you always. - PO."

Wizkid had a strong love for his late mother, who he often speaks glowingly about the support she gave him as an artist. He has gushed about his love for her in his songs and even dedicated a record, ‘Mummy Mi’, to her.