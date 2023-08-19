ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Peter Obi commiserates with Wizkid over mother's death

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi prayed that God would grant Wizkid's late mother eternal rest in His kingdom.

Peter Obi commiserates with Wizkid over mother's death.
Peter Obi commiserates with Wizkid over mother's death.

Recommended articles

Wizkid, the Grammy Award winner, lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, in the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.

Confirming the incident, the artiste's longtime manager, Sunday Are, told ThePunch that Mrs. Balogun breathed her last around 1.30 a.m. on Friday.

“Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am,” Aare said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in for Wizkid from his fans and other Nigerians around the globe.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page on the morning of Saturday, August 19, 2023, Obi conveyed his and the OBIdient family's commiseration to the 'Jaye Jaye' crooner.

The former Anambra State Governor prayed for the repose of Wizkid's mother's soul and said God would give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Obi wrote, "On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother.

Dear Wizkid, may God Almighty who called her home grant her eternal rest in His kingdom and grant you and your family the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss. God bless you always. - PO."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wizkid had a strong love for his late mother, who he often speaks glowingly about the support she gave him as an artist. He has gushed about his love for her in his songs and even dedicated a record, ‘Mummy Mi’, to her.

He also talked about her in some other songs, including ‘Joy’ and ‘Jaiye Jaiye’ while the artiste also confirmed that a tattoo on his hand with the inscription ‘Morayo’ was dedicated to her.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu declares Monday work-free day for Isese festival

Sanwo-Olu declares Monday work-free day for Isese festival

UNILAG denies claims of additional fees

UNILAG denies claims of additional fees

Peter Obi commiserates with Wizkid over mother's death

Peter Obi commiserates with Wizkid over mother's death

Kano govt to upgrade Rabiu Kwankwaso College of Advance and Remedial Studies

Kano govt to upgrade Rabiu Kwankwaso College of Advance and Remedial Studies

FG inaugurates solar-powered electric vehicles charging station in UNN

FG inaugurates solar-powered electric vehicles charging station in UNN

We're yet to receive $1m donation US promised flood victims - NEMA boss

We're yet to receive $1m donation US promised flood victims - NEMA boss

Navy returns vessels used for oil theft to owners in Bayelsa

Navy returns vessels used for oil theft to owners in Bayelsa

Enugu govt donates ₦5m to state NYSC

Enugu govt donates ₦5m to state NYSC

Olubadan suspends Ibadan chief over land-grabbing related case

Olubadan suspends Ibadan chief over land-grabbing related case

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE