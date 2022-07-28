RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obaseki introduces resident identity card to curb insecurity in Edo

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov Godwin Obaseki of Edo says the state government has concluded plans to launch a resident identification card for residents to tackle insecurity in the state.

Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
Godwin Obaseki [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]

Obaseki made the announcement at the Edo North Security Council Meeting held in Auchi, Administrative Headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo on Thursday.

Recommended articles

According to the governor, all persons residing in Edo will be registered and given an identity card which will be linked to their Bank Verification Number (BVN) for proper identification.

He said that the idea to launch the resident identity card became imperative due to the growing trend of insecurity in the state.

We are launching Edo State Resident Identity Card for people living in the state and for those who want to stay in Edo.

“Residents of the state must have identity cards and the identification cards will be link to their BVN.

“This idea is for us to identify those living in Edo and to be able to deal with the security challenge in the state,” he said.

Obaseki said that security had now become its administration priority, adding that the government was ready to deal decisively with insecurity in the state.

“Government purpose is to protect its people and when any government fails to perform that function, it is a failed government

“This Edo North security council meeting is a follow up to the meeting organised by the Acting Gov of Edo, Philip Shaibu while I was on vacation.

“So this expanded meeting is to let you know what we have done and hear from you,” he said.

Obaseki tasked the heads of local government administration to hold weekly security council meeting and reports their activities to the state security council.

The governor disclosed that the state government would soon commenced the enforcement of the anti-grazing law by August, registration of motorcycles and tricycle riders, markets and motor parks in the state.

He added that combing of bushes by the local vigilantes and hunters was yielding positive results and assured them of adequate training and empowerment in order to discharge their duties effectively.

“We are going to integrate vigilantes into our state security architecture and any vigilante group that is not registered will be disbanded.

“By Aug. 5, all these people, we must have their phone numbers and their photographs and we have agreed to provide them additional logistics and remuneration will be offered to members of the vigilante,” he said.

Some traditional rulers who spoke at the meeting commended the state government for the initiative and for being proactive to security matters.

They appealed to the government to come up with a welfare package for the local vigilantes and hunters across the state.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okoh steps in as new CAN President, Ayokunle out

Okoh steps in as new CAN President, Ayokunle out

Obaseki introduces resident identity card to curb insecurity in Edo

Obaseki introduces resident identity card to curb insecurity in Edo

Gombe declares Friday work-free for PVC registration

Gombe declares Friday work-free for PVC registration

Youths account for 71% of new voter registrants – Official

Youths account for 71% of new voter registrants – Official

Police begin investigation into fresh shooting incident in Owo

Police begin investigation into fresh shooting incident in Owo

Troops kill 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP members as 2,016 others surrender

Troops kill 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP members as 2,016 others surrender

560 FCT vulnerable residents get FG cash grant

560 FCT vulnerable residents get FG cash grant

Military destroys 80 illegal refineries, arrests 27 vandals

Military destroys 80 illegal refineries, arrests 27 vandals

Police present N16m to families of deceased personnel in Borno

Police present N16m to families of deceased personnel in Borno

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.