RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obasanjo blasts Edwin Clark, says he's rude

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Obasanjo had publicly attacked an Ijaw leader.

Obasanjo (Right) and Clark (Punch newspaper)
Obasanjo (Right) and Clark (Punch newspaper)

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has blasted leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ijaw National Congress (INC), Chief Edwin Clark.

Recommended articles

In a letter addressed to Clark, Obasanjo said the Ijaw leader is uncouth (rude) and "judging him by his own standards."

Clark had accused Obasanjo of showing hatred towards the people of the Niger Delta region, after the ex-President verbally attacked the National Secretary of the INC, Ebipamowei Wodu, at a peace and security parley convened by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa.

In a letter titled, ‘My disappointment over your unprovoked outburst against the people of the Niger Delta region’, Clark accused the former president of double standard on the subject of resource control in the country.

In his response to Clark, Obasanjo warned that he is not anyone's lackey, telling Clark to choose his words carefully.

“I have never shown any anger, distraught with Niger Delta region nor any part of Nigeria. Some of the languages you have deployed to describe me in your letter are offensive, uncouth and I totally and completely rejected them, I am not inconsistent, hypocritical, unstatesman, and nor am I anybody’s lackey.

“You use your own yardstick to judge others. I hope you think and adjust. Negotiation achieves better results than dictation.

"Revolution for sea-change may rarely happen and then we may continue to languish in frustration and regret with dire judgment in posterity,” Obasanjo writes.

Obasanjo is still reprimanded to this day for ordering soldiers to level or destroy Odi community in Bayelsa State in 1999.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adesina says President Buhari can win Boko Haram war before he leaves office

Adesina says President Buhari can win Boko Haram war before he leaves office

Obasanjo blasts Edwin Clark, says he's rude

Obasanjo blasts Edwin Clark, says he's rude

APC blasts Obaseki's Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital

APC blasts Obaseki's Govt over plan to demolish Benin Central Hospital

Ekweremadu lauds Okowa for infrastructural transformation in Delta state

Ekweremadu lauds Okowa for infrastructural transformation in Delta state

Buhari didn't sign amended Electoral Bill because it supports insecurity - Malami

Buhari didn't sign amended Electoral Bill because it supports insecurity - Malami

No attack on SGF hometown – Police

No attack on SGF hometown – Police

NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau

NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau

Senator Abaribe wants to be next Abia governor

Senator Abaribe wants to be next Abia governor

Buhari's aide does not think APC-controlled NASS will overturn President's decision on electoral bill

Buhari's aide does not think APC-controlled NASS will overturn President's decision on electoral bill

Trending

Ooni of Ife's wife Queen Naomi ends 3-year marriage

Ooni of Ife with his wife, Silekunola Naomi [Agogo Ayo]

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Hajiya Rabi Shinkafi. [Facebook]

Ooni of Ife: All you need to know about his 3 failed marriages

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II. [tribuneonlineng]

Christmas: Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken

Nigerians lament increase in price of chicken.