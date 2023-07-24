ADVERTISEMENT
Oba of Benin assures Dokpesi’s family of support, prayers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oba of Benin expressed that the memory of the deceased would remain evergreen in the memory of the people.

Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Newswire)

This is contained in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Oba, Mr Osaigbovo Iguobaro, in Benin. The statement said that Oba Ewuare II made the pledge when he received Dokpesi’s family members, led by his eldest son, Raymond Dokpesi (Jrn), in his palace.

The Oba also pledged his support for the late Dokpesi’s friends and well-wishers. The royal father, who promised to keep the late business mogul’s family in prayers, recalled how he gave free live media coverage by AIT to his coronation in 2016.

“We will keep on praying for you. May God Almighty and our ancestors grant our prayers. We are here for you. We will do our best to support you all the time.

“I want to assure you that we will do our best, personal and official, to keep on supporting the Dokpesi family and his friends.

“We also had an idea of the challenges he had; he stood by his challenges and he came out stronger,” the traditional ruler said.

In his remarks, the junior Dokpesi thanked the Oba for his affection toward his family as well as his wise counsel before, during and after the funeral of their father. Dokpesi Junior, who was joined by his uncle, Mr Cyril Dokpesi and other family members, friends and well-wishers, spoke about the gravity of the loss.

He solicited for prayers from the Benin throne to enable them overcome the shock and pain caused by the demise of their patriarch.

Oba of Benin assures Dokpesi's family of support, prayers

