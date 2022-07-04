NYSC speaks on ‘involvement’ of corps member in theft of PVCs

This was contained in a statement by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, on Sunday, July 03, 2022, in Abuja.

According to him, it is rather unfortunate that Nkenna, who is one of the accused persons, could debase himself into such an atrocious act.

He said: "We have also noted that the case is under investigation, and if found guilty, the law should be invoked accordingly.

"The NYSC, as a responsible youth-moulding organisation, hereby dissociates itself from such unpatriotic act of the culprits.”

Megwa said the involvement of corps members, in previous elections in the country, was borne out of their track record of impeccable performances in several previous national assignments.

He added that the scheme was proud of all of them that stuck to the rules.

He also said all corps members, right from the orientation camps, were always sensitised by NYSC and INEC officials, to their roles during elections, including the statutory sanctions, in case they violated the electoral laws.

He added: "Consequently, any corps member that engages himself in any form of electoral offence, must squarely face the wrath of the law, as stipulated in the electoral act.

"NYSC will continue to play its role of promoting the unity and integration of the country, as it has been doing in its almost 50 years of existence.

"With the 2023 general elections around the corner, the NYSC will not relent in consolidating the long existing partnership with INEC, towards ensuring a free, fair and credible election, to the delight of all Nigerians and the world at large.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Osun State Police Command on Saturday, July 02, 2022, said it arrested Nkenna, an INEC supervisor and another, for being responsible for missing Permanent Voter Cards.