NUJ criticised Anambra Govt. over alleged shut down of newspaper

News Agency Of Nigeria

NUJ Chairman, stated that the recent move portrayed the state government as one without a human face.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:@AnambraNewMedia]
The Chairman, NUJ Anambra Council, Dr Emeka Odogwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, July 23 2023 in Enugu that the latest move by the government remained “an open ill-treatment“ of journalists by the Soludo administration.

He said the latest move also portrayed the state government as one without a human face.

“We frown at the reckless manner in which the National Light newspaper issue is being handled and we urge that the staff be absorbed in the Ministry of Information as anything to the contrary would boomerang.

“The NUJ cannot understand why Soludo’s government was busy employing other workers but cannot allow fewer than 100 workers at National Light newspaper be, even if he does not want to hire more workers or turn around the organisation.

“We are calling on journalists across Nigeria and the world to stand up against the injustice being meted to workers at National Light newspaper who have committed no offence,” he said.

Odogwu said that he reliably gathered that the purported letter closing down the newspaper had been handed to a top management official of the organization on July 20.

Responding, Chief Paul Nwosu, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, said there was no directive shutting down the newspaper house.

I am not aware of what he is saying. What you are saying is new to me.

“If government wants to shut down such an establishment, there will be an official public statement to that effect.

“As at the last Executive Council meeting of the state, we did not discuss any issue concerning the National Light newspaper,” Nwosu said.

NUJ criticised Anambra Govt. over alleged shut down of newspaper

