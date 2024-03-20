ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for producing illegal firearms for sale in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commandant general said the suspects and exhibits would be handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

NSCDC officials in action. [Twitter:@official_NSCDC]
Its Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, disclosed this on Wednesday at a news conference at the NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja.

The CG, represented by NSCDC Spokesperson Babawale Afolabi, said that the suspects, consisting of three females and four males, were arrested while producing locally made rifles and pistols.

Audi said that the suspects, aged between 29 and 20 years, were arrested around the Moshood Abiola National Stadium area of the territory following an information tip-off to operatives of the Intelligence and Investigation unit of the Corps.

Their names are; Amos Iyawo, Jonah Mannaseh, Ezekiel Nannim, Naifa Pando, Euphemia Peter, Faith Gadang and Philemon Karam.

“Statements from the suspects disclosed that Iyawo is the leader of the team and that he recruited others to participate as manufacturers of the rifles.

“Iyawo confessed to having found a locally made pistol during one of his operations with the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) at Durumi in Abuja,” he said.

According to him, confessional statements from the suspects revealed that the gang had yet to sell any firearm before their arrest as the business was still at an early stage.

The CG stated that exhibits recovered from the suspects were; five fabricated rifles, one pistol, one unfinished rifle, seven empty cartridges, two boots, rods and a welding machine.

“Others are filling machine, two searchlights, three pliers, shovel, cutlasses, axes, hunters identity cards and belts.’’

“This is because the police have the prosecutorial mandate in cases of proliferation, illegal possession and unauthorised production of small arms and ammunition.

“Let me at this point intimate the public that the security agencies across the nation are strongly in scientific collaboration to salvage the country from the hands of criminal-minded persons,’’ he said.

Audi recalled that he had ordered all Zonal Commanders, State Commandants and heads of formations on the need for prompt intelligence gathering, which remained the bedrock of any security organisation.

He urged the public to continue to have confidence in the Corps and other security agencies by giving actionable intelligence and credible information that would lead to the arrests of those sabotaging the efforts of actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

NSCDC arrests 7 suspects for producing illegal firearms for sale in Abuja

