Due to the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria, Northern elders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to dismiss service chiefs to appoint young and innovative military officers to tackle insecurity in the country.

The elders under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, commended the the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar for his recent comment on the deteriorating situation, saying the food crisis in the country was largely responsible for Nigeria’s insecurity problem.

During the fourth quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council in Abuja with the theme, the monarch had condemned the security situation in the north, saying the region was now the worst place to live.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Zana Goni and its women leader, Mario Bichi, the group said the Sultan has vindicated their consistent alarm on the state of insecurity in the north.

The group said, “We most respectfully commend the Sultan of Sokoto, our father, for stating the true position of things in the North, as it concerns insecurity. We have said the state of insecurity has reached a point where our farmers can hardly access their farms, even as travellers on busy highways can no longer guarantee their safe arrival without being kidnapped”.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram insurgents have again struck in Borno State as the terrorists on Saturday, November 28, 2020, slaughtered over 40 rice farmers in the state.

The farmers were attacked while harvesting their crops at a rice field in Garin Kwashebe area of the state.