Nollywood filmmakers unveil Igbo cinema, culture project in Ebonyi

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the filmmakers present at the unveiling ceremony in Abakaliki included Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Chiwetalu Agu, Nkem Owoh, Kanayo O. Kanayo, and Cha-Cha Eke, among others.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi described the occasion as a “welcome development” to the state as it aimed at promoting the identity of the people, especially the Igbos.

Nwifuru, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Patricia Obila, pledged the sum of N15 million as support to the filmmaking project in Ebonyi.

According to the governor, the state is determined to develop the entertainment industry for the people and promote their heritage.

“Our culture is our heritage, which includes our language, clothing among others.

“My government is tagged, “People’s Charter of Needs’, and we are ready to support projects aimed at promoting our image as a state and Igbo land,” the governor said.

Unveiling the Project, Pete Edochie commended the people of Ebonyi for putting up the project, stressing that the cinema would continue to attract support.

Kanayo and Ozokwor also hailed the initiators of the cinema project in the state and urged them to keep the flag flying.

They described the film industry in Nigeria as the “biggest employer of labour” and, therefore, urged all hands to be on deck to move the industry forward.

Earlier, Stanley Ogbuewu, the state’s Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, said the idea of the cinema project was to reawaken the consciousness of Ndigbo toward the beauty of their culture.

Ogbuewu explained that it is also a way to promote Igbo culture and bring the people together.

“This unique project will re-establish and revive our dwindling Igbo culture, especially our language, by creating awareness in our hands.

“The cinema will showcase movies, music and dances produced using the language and lifestyle of our people.

“With this project, we will understand that despite the languages and traditions, we are one.