No trader requires PVC or collateral to get N10K - Presidency

No trader requires PVC or collateral to get N10K - Presidency

Akande explained that to qualify for the Trader Moni scheme no documentation of any kind is required.

Beneficiaries express gratitude as FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun play

Beneficiaries express gratitude as FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun

(Twitter/Rauf Aregbesola )

Senior Special Assistant to the President at the office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, has denied claims that petty traders are required to provide their Permanent Voters Card before getting the N10,000 Trader Moni.

In a statement made available to Pulse, Akande explained that to qualify for the Trader Moni scheme no documentation of any kind is required.

Akande said, “the petty traders are not required to show PVC, or any document for that matter, they are only expected to show they are petty traders and this is why the enumeration is done in the markets and wherever the traders ply their trades.”

Continuing, the media aide said, "those who question the timing of the loans have forgotten that the credit scheme is part of the Social Investment Programme of the Buhari presidency, and has commenced in 2016.

ALSO READ: Trader Moni: FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun

"The Trader Moni specifically was conceived in 2016. Must we then suspend the empowerment of the traders just because some people will insinuate motivations? The petty traders whose trades and lives are being positively impacted as they receive the N10,000 are telling a different story from those making political insinuations. And it is their stories that inspire us.

“Nigerians already know that the Buhari Administration is one that is projecting the interests of the common man, Nigerians who are at the lower rungs, and this is not a new perception at all,” he said.

Akande further said that traders in eight states including Lagos, Kano, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Osun, Abuja, FCT, and Kogi  have enjoyed the interest free loans while traders Oyo, Cross Rivers, and Kaduna States will be getting the loan this week.

