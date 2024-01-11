ADVERTISEMENT
No gree for terrorists in 2024 - Defence Headquarters urges Nigerians

Nurudeen Shotayo

‘No gree for anybody’, the slogan adopted by some Nigerian youths as their watchword for 2024, has resonated with the Nigerian Military.

The Nigerian military has been fighting Boko Haram since 2009
The DHQ also tasked Nigerians to stifle terrorists and other criminal elements of any space to operate and report any criminal activities in their environments to security operatives.

However, in driving home the message, the Defence Headquarters deployed the trending slogan, ‘No gree for anybody.’

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, January 11, 2023, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, assured Nigerians that the military would respond promptly to any tip-off.

“Make Nigerians no gree for terrorists this year. You see something, you say something, and we assure them of doing something,” he said in pidgin.

Buba joined in using the ‘No gree for anybody’ slogan, which many Nigerian youths have adopted as their watchword for 2024.

Though the slang has taken several interpretations, the consensus is that it's about staying true to one's beliefs and not succumbing to outside pressure or oppression.

However, this is a clear departure from the stance of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) regarding the trending slang.

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the force Spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, warned that the widespread usage of the slang among the youth could lead to crises of monumental proportions in the country.

Meanwhile, the DHQ Spokesman stressed that the aim of the military in 2024 is to locate and decimate the terrorists wherever they are hiding.

Buba said, ”The aim of our ongoing operations remains unchanged and clear even in the new year 2024. We aim to find and destroy the terrorist wherever they may be hiding to ensure their enduring defeat. This would deny the terrorist the ability to terrorise or hurt citizens across the country.

“Our operations indicate that we are hunting the terrorist commanders and their senior leadership. Indeed, from their topmost leadership to the lowest commanders are dead men walking, and we will stop at nothing until they are dead or surrender.”

He noted that military operations in the last two weeks had resulted in the killing of 86 terrorists, while 101 have been arrested.

“Our operations resulted in 86 neutralised terrorists with 101 of them arrested. Troops also arrested 30 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 21 kidnapped hostages.

“In the SS, troops denied oil theft of the estimated sum of N736,115,470.00 only,” he added.

No gree for terrorists in 2024 - Defence Headquarters urges Nigerians

