‘No gree for anybody’ can cause crisis in Nigeria – Police

Ima Elijah

Police warns against 'No Gree for Anybody' slogan, cites potential national crisis.

Muyiwa Adejobi [Guardian]

The catchphrase, which has gained virality in the Nigerian social media space and on the streets, has been humorously adopted as the nationwide motto for 2024, symbolising a refusal to tolerate any form of nonsense or bullying.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, January 09, 2023, Muyiwa Adejobi, the force spokesperson, revealed that intelligence reports indicate the potential dangers associated with the catchphrase.

Adejobi stated that although it may be perceived as ordinary banter, the security community views it as a hazardous slogan.

"The new slogan for 2024 for young people is 'no dey gree for anybody," Adejobi stated. "We have been informed from our intelligence that this is coming from the retributory sector that might likely cause problems across the country."

He stressed that 'no dey gree for anybody' is considered normal talk by many but is regarded as a very dangerous slogan within the security community, capable of triggering widespread crises.

During the press briefing, Adejobi also provided updates on recent security incidents. He announced that three individuals linked to the Christmas Eve attacks on communities in Plateau state have been apprehended. The suspects were identified as Ahmed Sulaimon, Balikisu Aliyu, and Aboki Samuel.

The police assured the public that investigations are ongoing to unravel the motives behind the attacks and to identify any potential collaborators involved in planning or executing the violence.

