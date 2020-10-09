The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

The centre said that Nigeria total COVID-19 cases hit 59,841.

It added that the new cases were recorded in Lagos (39), Rivers (21), FCT (19), Oyo (6) Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Ogun (3), Imo (2), Kano (2), Benue (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1), Plateau (1).

It added that Lagos has a total of 19,815, confirmed case, followed by Abuja (5,784), Plateau (3,499), Oyo (3,285), Rivers (2,653), Edo (2,635), Kaduna (2,467) and Ogun (1,901).

Delta (1,803), Kano (1,740), Ondo (1,638), Enugu (1,289), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,042), Abia (898), Katsina (894), Gombe (883). Osun (874), Borno (745), and Bauchi (707).

Others are Imo (579 ), Benue (482), Nasarawa (469), Bayelsa (401), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (322), Akwa Ibom (294), Niger (261), Anambra (250), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (106), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (79), Yobe (76), while Kogi state had recorded 5 cases only.

The centre said that as at Oct. 8, it carried out a total daily test of 1,939.

The centre also a total of 545,364 tests have been carried out as of Oct. 7, 2020.