NMDPRA unveils 6 new regulations for oil, gas industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the regulations which were unveiled on Wednesday in Abuja included the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations and Assignment or Transfer of License and Permit Regulations.

Others include the Petroleum Measurement Regulations; Gas Pricing and Domestic Demand Regulations; Petroleum (Transportation and Shipment) Regulations; and Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff Regulations.

Speaking at the unveiling, Amb. Idaere Ogan, NMDPRA Board Chairman, said the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 provided for the development of the regulations to actualise the benefits of the PIA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogan, while commending the management, regulation drafting committee and relevant stakeholders whose inputs were considered as expected by the PIA said the regulations covered all aspects of the PIA to promote economic growth.

Farouk Umar, Authority Chief Executive NMDPRA, said in addition to the six regulations being inaugurated, 14 other regulations have been developed and shall be issued shortly.

Umar said the PIA emplaced a framework for the development of the relevant regulations that would support sustainable growth and investment across the oil and gas value chain in Nigeria.

“Accordingly, the NMDPRA in consultation with relevant stakeholders, has developed the regulations which have been designed to enable businesses through regulatory clarity, certainty, fairness, transparency, andbest industry standards.

“I would like to commend all our stakeholders who contributed to the development of these regulations. In Particular, my thanks goes to the Authority’s Regulations Drafting Team who worked tirelessly to deliver on this critical assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Authority remains committed to collaborating and engaging with our industry stakeholders whilst promoting transparency and accountability, in the implementation of these regulations,’’ he said.

In an overview, Dr Joseph Folorunsho, NMDPRA Legal Adviser/Secretary, said the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Operations Regulations applied to gas and petroleum liquid operations and oil and gas service permit.

Folorunsho said it bordered on conformity assessment and technological adaptation and also provided for the grant of licenses and sanctions on violators.

He said the Assignment or Transfer of License and Permit Regulations applied for approval or consent of authority on all midstream processing facilities including terminals, pipelines and blending infrastructure.

“The objective of the Petroleum Measurement Regulations is to ensure accurate measurement on allocation of gas and crude oil and ensuring installation of appropriate measurement by company and metering of oil and gas operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gas Pricing and Domestic Demand Regulations regulates retail gas pricing, prices of marketing natural gas of the strategic sectors, and identifies the unregulated market and make provisions.

“Petroleum (Transportation and Shipment) Regulations regulates activities relating to transportation loading, shipment and export of crude oil. It prohibits illegal and unauthorised crude oil activities, among others,” Folorunsho said.