NMA asks Yahaya Bello to pay doctors’ salaries in full

The NMA made the call to the Kogi State government after it paid its doctors’ salaries in percentages

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello to direct the state to pay its medical doctors February salaries in full.

The instruction was issued through a communique that was jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr Omakoji Oyiguh and Secretary, Dr Chimezie Udebuani in the state capital, Lokoja on Tuesday, 22nd March 2022.

The communique issued highlighted the association’s concern over the part payment of the doctors’ salaries without prior notice or any negotiation.

The issued communique read in part, “The meeting observed that the salary of the medical doctors working with the Government of Kogi State was in percentage (69.97 per cent).

The meeting further observed that the payment in percentage was done despite lack of notice or invitation for negotiation to members whose salaries are to be affected.

The NMA Kogi in a letter to Gov. Bello, dated March 7, drew the attention of the governor to non-invitation to participate in any negotiation and the expectation of NMA for payment of full salary for the month of February 2022.”

The NMA also enjoined the ‘handlers’ of the issue of salary negotiation on the governor’s behalf to not embark on any actions that would cause a breakdown in the relationship they currently enjoy with the association.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual.

