The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced that it will embark on a nationwide strike on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

According to Vanguard, the decision to embark on a strike is as a result of the inability of the Federal Government to act on the new minimum wage report.

Speaking to newsmen, NLC President Comrade Ayuba Wabba called on workers to support the strike, adding that it is for their own well-being.

Wabba also said that the union will go to any length to ensure that Nigerian workers get just and fair wages.

He said “It is unfortunate that the Federal Government is yet to transmit to the National Assembly an executive bill for the enactment of N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

“Government’s dilly-dallying on the issue has strained Government-Labour relations with a potential for a major national strike which could just be days away.

“I want to appeal to the government to do the needful by urgently transmitting the bill on the new national minimum wage to the National Assembly.

“We also would like to use this same opportunity to urge workers to fully mobilise for a prolonged national strike and enforce their right.

“The new year presents great opportunities for workers, pensioners, civil society allies and their friends and families to put their numbers to good use.

“This is by voting out, not on the basis of tribe or religion but purely policy, any candidate that cannot serve their interest.

“In the year that is ahead of us, the NLC remains unequivocally committed to the national and workers’ goals which include the campaign for industrialisation, against selective enforcement of “No Work, No Pay” policy of government, among others.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that states cannot afford to pay the recommended minimum wage of N30,000.