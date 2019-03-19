The Senate, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, approved N30,000 as the new minimum wage.

According to The Nation, NLC’s acting President, Comrade Najeem Yasin called on government to start implementation before the Workers’ Day celebration.

Yasin also said Nigerian workers will not relent until the bill has been implemented.

“We commend the senate for the quick passage. But it is not yet over because we want them to make sure that the process gets to the logical conclusion and for the quick implementation of that N30, 000. Nigerian workers are happy and commends them.

“We stand by the N75, 000 punishment for employers who fail to implement the law which has been passed. We have been fighting for this N30, 000 for a long time and the governors have been opposed to it. But now, it has been passed. Nigerian workers are now looking forward to the signing of the bill into law.

ALSO READ: FG clarifies President Buhari's position on minimum wage report

“We want them to start implementing it before the May Day celebration so that Nigerian workers can have good reasons to celebrate,” he added.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum had earlier kicked against the N30,000 minimum wage suggesting, saying they can only afford to pay N24,000.

The Federal Government has however revealed that it may have to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) to fund the new N30,000 minimum wage.