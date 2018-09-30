NLC calls off nationwide strike

news

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called off the nationwide strike.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba made the announcement on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

According to Channels TV, Wabba said the decision to call off the strike was based on the Federal Government’s promise to revisit the issue of the new minimum wage.

The Federal Government had earlier said that the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage will reconvene on October 4, 2018.

The NLC strike started on Thursday, September 27, 2018.