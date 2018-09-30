Pulse.ng logo
NLC calls off nationwide strike

NLC President Ayuba Wabba made the announcement on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

  Published:
Ayuba Wabba play

A president of the Nigeria Labour Congress Ayuba Philibus Wabba leads anti-government protesters during a march in Abuja, NigeriaFebruary 9, 2017.

(REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called off the nationwide strike.

According to Channels TV, Wabba said the decision to call off the strike was based on the Federal Government’s promise to revisit the issue of the new minimum wage.

The Federal Government had earlier said that the Tripartite Committee on the new National Minimum Wage will reconvene on October 4, 2018.

The NLC strike started on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

