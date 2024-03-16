Nigerians raise concerns as FG signs MoU with UK firm for Port Harcourt–Abuja rail line

On March 13, 2024, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK firm on behalf of the Federal Government to enable the company to carry out the design, construction, commissioning, operation and transfer of the project under the PPP arrangement.

As stated in a post on its website, the ministry said the MoU signing followed the approval of the Outline Business Case and the issuance of a compliance certificate by the Infrastructure, Concession, and Regulatory Commission.

With the clearance out of the way, Messrs MPH Rail Development Limited can focus on compiling the necessary documentation for Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval to advance the project.

While emphasising the importance of the diligent preparation and submission of all requisite documents to expedite FEC's approval, Alkali pledged the ministry's support for the successful implementation of the project.

Nigerians raised the alarm.

However, in the wake of the announcement, some Nigerians have taken to social media platform X to express concerns over the planned project.

The criticisms ranged from the UK company's ability to deliver a project of such magnitude, given its lack of track records in handling a similar project, to the need for further explanation on the route as there are existing corridors that could be utilised.

Former presidential aide Tolu Ogunlesi noted that there’s already a Warri—Itakpe Standard Gauge Rail, suggesting an extension from Warri to Port Harcourt and from Itakpe to Abuja to get Port Harcourt — Abuja Standard Gauge Rail.

Meanwhile, a check on the UK government website (gov.uk) showed that Messrs MPH Rail Development Limited was incorporated as recently as 2019, which may indicate limited experience in the field.

Also, the company has no website, and its four Nigerian directors were appointed in 2023, suggesting that the leadership may not have had sufficient time to establish a robust operational framework.

See a few reactions below;