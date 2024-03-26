ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians must do their best for country's progress - Ex-Buhari Aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Femi Adesina (Politics Nigeria)

Adesina, the immediate-past presidential spokesperson, who made this remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, assured that Nigeria would get things right and the country would get better.

He spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of “Anything and Everything Journalism” and “My Story of Many Colours”, books written by the publisher of Yes International Magazine, Azuh Arinze, in Lagos on Monday.

Adesina, a veteran Nigerian journalist, said: “My message to Nigeria at this time is just to hold the fort, this place is going to get better.

“It is our country, we don’t have another one. So we must ensure that it works because no matter where we go, we will not be first-class citizens.

“Nigeria will get it right, we will get there.”

He said that all hands must be on the deck for the country to make progress and get things right.

“So, let us support the government, let us pray for the government and have good will towards the government and everything is good, to get better and right,” Adesina added.

He encouraged journalists to write books while also urging media practitioners to strictly adhere to the ethical standards of the profession. NAN reports that the presentation of the books was done by Chief Bimbo Ashiru, Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company.

The event was attended by publishers, and veteran media practitioners like Dele Momodu, Publisher of Ovation Magazine; Bisi Olatilo, Chairman, Biscon Communications and many others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

