ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Raji Ade Oba

The National Disability Act is a key to the full reintegration of Nigerians with disabilities.

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]
The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

In January 2019, then Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, signed a historical piece of legislation Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

Recommended articles

With the Act, discrimination of any form, shape, or size against any Nigerian with a disability became punishable.

There are over 31 million people with disabilities in Nigeria. This makes Nigeria by far one of the largest nations with a significant number of people with disabilities worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Nigerians with disabilities are protected against discrimination and harmful and inhuman treatment, including cruelty, inaccessibility to the public building due to lack of suitable paths to mobility.
  2. It prohibits discrimination against Nigerians with disabilities in several areas, including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications, and access to state and local government programmes and services.
  3. The law requires business owners to provide reasonable accommodations to qualified applicants or employees with disabilities. A reasonable accommodation is defined as any modification or adjustment to a job or the work environment that will enable an applicant or employee with a disability to participate in the application process or to perform essential job functions.
  4. Also, the law provides for the right of children with disabilities, including the right to health, education, work, and employment, right to drive, right to communication, right to the communal life, right to participation in cultural life, recreation, leisure and sport.
  5. The law provides for opportunities for federal commissions to address complaints of harassment, discrimination, and harmful practices amongst others.
  6. The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Nigerian women with disabilities feel left out of everything

In a nutshell, the National Disability Act is, according to the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CDC), "key to rehabilitation and reintegration of persons with disabilities."

*

This article was originally published in 2022.

Raji Ade Oba Raji Ade Oba Raji Ade Oba is a Deaf scholar, writer, public SpecialED teacher, and media and communications professional. He is an award-winning disability rights activist and has habitually engaged in broader pedagogical conversations in Nigeria and abroad about safeguarding, governance, and institutional challenges confronting people with disabilities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Court discharges ex-AGF Adoke, 6 others in Malabu oil scam case

Nigerians are expected to pay for TV licences — here’s what the law says

Nigerians are expected to pay for TV licences — here’s what the law says

BEDC management denies rumours of dissolution, increases revenue

BEDC management denies rumours of dissolution, increases revenue

Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4

Federal Govt set to sue Binance ltd, officials for tax evasion on April 4

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Hair attachments (image used for illustration) [Youth Entrepreneurship]

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers