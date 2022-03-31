The Federal Government is to probe the violent rampage by irate fans of facilities at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after the World Cup playoff between Nigeria and Ghana.
Nigerian government probes Abuja stadium rampage
The willful destruction of Government property across the country is unacceptable and must be condemned.
The game was drawn, but the Super Eagles ultimately lost as the Black Stars qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
After the game, some fans of the Super Eagles went on rampage and caused massive destruction to facilities at the stadium while registering their disappointment.
Sunday Dare, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, condemned the vandalization of government property, saying it is unacceptable and unjustified.
His words: “Nigerians must stop destroying Government property. Anyone identified to be culpable in acts of vandalism at the national stadium will be prosecuted by the Federal Government. This must stop. The willful destruction of Government property across the country is unacceptable and must be condemned. While the failure to qualify is regrettable, the destruction is unacceptable and unjustified.
“I am giving this assurance that the necessary steps will be taken to deal with the issues that have led to Nigeria’s inability to qualify. All I am asking for now is patience from millions of Nigerians.” Dare said.
According to Dare, the nine-member committee would be headed by Sanni Usman, a retired deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.
The minister said Usman would be assisted by Henry Nzekwu as the committee’s vice chairman while Olumide Bamiduro of the sports ministry would be the secretary.
Other members of the panel include Omatseye Nesiama, retired navy commodore; Abba Yola; Simon Ebhojiaye of the sports ministry; Tayo Oreweme; Mitchell Obi and a representative of the Department of State Services (DSS) director.
