ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

News Agency Of Nigeria

In addition, he advised priests serving in the U.S. not to lose focus on the reason God had sent them on a mission in this part of the world.

(Left) Rev. Fr. Hillary Nwajagu; Rev. Fr. Michael Ukah and Rev. Fr. Solomon Odinukwe at the Mass to celebrate the 30th Priestly Anniversary Mass of Ukah at St. Pius X Catholic Church Rosedale, New York. [NAN]
(Left) Rev. Fr. Hillary Nwajagu; Rev. Fr. Michael Ukah and Rev. Fr. Solomon Odinukwe at the Mass to celebrate the 30th Priestly Anniversary Mass of Ukah at St. Pius X Catholic Church Rosedale, New York. [NAN]

Recommended articles

According to him, 10 of the 1993 set from seminaries in the eastern region – the Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu; St. Joseph major Seminary, Ikot Ekpene, and Seat of Wisdom Major Seminary, Owerri – have died.

Ukah, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York after his anniversary Mass and Reception at St. Pius X Parish, Rosedale, New York, prayed for the souls of the departed priests.

“Some of our classmates (the 1993 set) have passed on. They were drawn from the former Onitsha province or eastern region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I pray for the happy repose souls of all these gallant soldiers of Christ. For those that are still living, I equally ask God to keep and bless us. Granting us health of body and mind.

“I pray for more strength to continue in the Lord’s vineyard. Thirty years have already come and gone – “tempus fugit” – how time flies,’’ he said.

According to him, the current Bishop of Umuahia, Rev. Dr Michael Ukpong, is his classmate.

Ukah, however, urged younger priests to see priesthood as a special mission on the salvation of souls, saying “the salvation of souls is the supreme law.

“We must all have our total focus on Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, he advised priests serving in the U.S. not to lose focus on the reason God had sent them on a mission in this part of the world.

“On no account should any one water down the authentic message of saving souls and bringing people to Christ.

“We should try not to conform to the standard of the world, rather let the message of our Lord Jesus Christ be our guide.

“Finally, Like St. Paul in Romans 8.35, we should all say nothing will separate us from the love of God made manifest in Christ,’’ he said.

Ukah recalled that his mission at Pius X Church, Rosedale, New York, started in 2009 when he came for his sabbatical leave and served in the parish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The priest said since then he had been coming every other year during summer for his apostolate.

“It has been as inspiring as is edifying. When I am here I administer the sacraments, celebrate masses, organise annual retreats and engage in other Faith-centered programmes,’’ he said.

(Middle) Rev. Fr Michael Ukah praying with some guests at his 30th Priestly Anniversary Reception at St. Pius X Catholic Church Rosedale, New York. [NAN]
(Middle) Rev. Fr Michael Ukah praying with some guests at his 30th Priestly Anniversary Reception at St. Pius X Catholic Church Rosedale, New York. [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

In addition, he remembered with appreciation the role and support of some bishops in his priestly journey and the growth of his diocese.

“I was ordained a priest in the Catholic diocese of Umuahia by the then Bishop Lucius Ugorji, now the Archbishop of Owerri Metropolitan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Catholic Diocese of Umuahia was created in 1958 with late Bishop Anthony Nwedo as the first bishop and he was equally the first black bishop in Nigeria at the time.

“Umuahia diocese then was in the midst of Protestant churches and African traditional religions. The first bishop worked very hard to make sure that a solid foundation was laid for the young dioceses.

“This is evident in the number of parishes and out stations he established. He did so well in other areas like the establishment of schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

“Next to succeed him was Bishop Lucius Ugorji who became a bishop in 1990. He worked so assiduously and took the diocese to an enviable heights.”

He is currently the Archbishop of Owerri, the metropolitan and the Apostolic administrator of Ahiara Diocese. Also, the President of the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Ugorji is succeeded by Most Rev. Michael Ukpong, who is currently working very hard in the diocese.

NAN reports that Fr. Ukah, a Professor of Philosophy and lecturer at the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, is also a visiting lecturer on Classics and African Thought in New York University.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

NDLEA arrests 84 suspects, seizes 451.976kg illicit drugs in Kaduna

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

Tijjaniyya urges Tinubu, ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution on Niger

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

NEMA takes proactive, robust steps to contain flood disaster in South-East

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

NDLEA seizes 514,420 pills of suspected hard drugs in 3 states, FCT

Cross River NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks to rescue member

Cross River NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks to rescue member

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

We must leave legacy of prosperity for generations to come — Adeleke

Fuel marketers kick against state govts’ takeover of downstream regulator role

Fuel marketers kick against state govts’ takeover of downstream regulator role

Don’t politicise FG’s palliative, Nigerians warn governors

Don’t politicise FG’s palliative, Nigerians warn governors

Pulse Sports

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Stefanie Ladewig: Osimhen’s girlfriend flaunts her beauty in new photo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star blasts Burna Boy's I Told Them on repeat after meeting Davido

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Do small for Naija too — Nigerians tell Ashleigh Plumptre as she shares more free Nike bags, boots

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Michelle Alozie opens up on how she balances cancer research and football

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend set to play for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in legends game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Nyesom Wike is the new Minister of the FCT. (Ripples)

Wike makes promises and threats on his first day as Minister of FCT