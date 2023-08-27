Nigerian Catholic Priest prays for 'gallant soldiers of Christ'

According to him, 10 of the 1993 set from seminaries in the eastern region – the Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu; St. Joseph major Seminary, Ikot Ekpene, and Seat of Wisdom Major Seminary, Owerri – have died.

Ukah, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York after his anniversary Mass and Reception at St. Pius X Parish, Rosedale, New York, prayed for the souls of the departed priests.

“Some of our classmates (the 1993 set) have passed on. They were drawn from the former Onitsha province or eastern region.

“I pray for the happy repose souls of all these gallant soldiers of Christ. For those that are still living, I equally ask God to keep and bless us. Granting us health of body and mind.

“I pray for more strength to continue in the Lord’s vineyard. Thirty years have already come and gone – “tempus fugit” – how time flies,’’ he said.

According to him, the current Bishop of Umuahia, Rev. Dr Michael Ukpong, is his classmate.

Ukah, however, urged younger priests to see priesthood as a special mission on the salvation of souls, saying “the salvation of souls is the supreme law.

“We must all have our total focus on Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,’’ he said.

In addition, he advised priests serving in the U.S. not to lose focus on the reason God had sent them on a mission in this part of the world.

“On no account should any one water down the authentic message of saving souls and bringing people to Christ.

“We should try not to conform to the standard of the world, rather let the message of our Lord Jesus Christ be our guide.

“Finally, Like St. Paul in Romans 8.35, we should all say nothing will separate us from the love of God made manifest in Christ,’’ he said.

Ukah recalled that his mission at Pius X Church, Rosedale, New York, started in 2009 when he came for his sabbatical leave and served in the parish.

The priest said since then he had been coming every other year during summer for his apostolate.

“It has been as inspiring as is edifying. When I am here I administer the sacraments, celebrate masses, organise annual retreats and engage in other Faith-centered programmes,’’ he said.

Pulse Nigeria

In addition, he remembered with appreciation the role and support of some bishops in his priestly journey and the growth of his diocese.

“I was ordained a priest in the Catholic diocese of Umuahia by the then Bishop Lucius Ugorji, now the Archbishop of Owerri Metropolitan.

“The Catholic Diocese of Umuahia was created in 1958 with late Bishop Anthony Nwedo as the first bishop and he was equally the first black bishop in Nigeria at the time.

“Umuahia diocese then was in the midst of Protestant churches and African traditional religions. The first bishop worked very hard to make sure that a solid foundation was laid for the young dioceses.

“This is evident in the number of parishes and out stations he established. He did so well in other areas like the establishment of schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

“Next to succeed him was Bishop Lucius Ugorji who became a bishop in 1990. He worked so assiduously and took the diocese to an enviable heights.”

He is currently the Archbishop of Owerri, the metropolitan and the Apostolic administrator of Ahiara Diocese. Also, the President of the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria.

According to him, Ugorji is succeeded by Most Rev. Michael Ukpong, who is currently working very hard in the diocese.