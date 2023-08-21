ADVERTISEMENT
Army rescues Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram with terrorist 'husband'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The student, abducted nearly 10 years ago, was forced to marry a terrorist while in captivity.

Boko Haram kidnapped more than 200 girls from a school in Chibok, Borno in 2014, and dozens of them are yet to return
Nkeki was abducted alongside over 200 students from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, said this during the handover of the girl to the Borno Ministry of Women Affairs, on Monday in Maiduguri.

He said that Nkeki with serial number 55 on the list of the abducted Chibok girls was rescued by troops of the 81 Task Force Battalion on August 14 in Dikwa.

"While in captivity, she was forcefully married to one Adam, a Boko Haram terrorist fighter.

"Since her rescue, she has undergone thorough medical examination in our medical facility.

"Equally, she has been adequately resuscitated and would be handed over to Borno State Government for further administration," he said.

Chibuisi assured the commitment of the military to contain security in north east and restore lasting peace in the region.

Speaking to newsmen on her experience since abduction in 2014, Nkeki said it was full of sufferings.

Nkeki said that she escaped with her husband in the night and picked up by a military patrol team.

According to her, she left behind two other Chibok girls.

