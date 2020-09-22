195 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 57,437 cases have been recorded since February.

Enugu recorded the highest number of new cases with 51, followed by Gombe with 40, Lagos with 39, Plateau with 23, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja with 15.

Other states that recorded new cases are Rivers (12), Kaduna (8), Ondo (3), Bauchi (2), Edo (1), and Ogun (1).

105 patients who recovered from the novel disease were discharged on Monday, raising the total number of recoveries to 48,674.

Two new deaths also raised the death toll to 1,100.

NCDC director-general, Chikwe Iheakweazu, warned earlier on Monday that a majority of Nigerian states are not testing enough.

He said, "We do not have enough data coming out of these states to ascertain if we are improving or not or where exactly we are.

"So we have to work together, in summary; it is way too early to make any interpretation whether we are flattening the curve or not."

He appealed for more states to test consistently so that progress can be monitored on a national level.