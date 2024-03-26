ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria Police Force wins 56% of criminal cases taken to court in 1 year

News Agency Of Nigeria

Over 11,000 of the total number of cases are yet to reach a conclusion in court.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said 1,476 of the nearly 30,000 prosecuted cases were lost [NPF]
Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said 1,476 of the nearly 30,000 prosecuted cases were lost [NPF]

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the convicts were subjected to various forms of punishments for their criminal acts in line with the law.

Adejobi said 1,476 of the accused were discharged at the discretion of the jury. According to him, out of the 29,052 cases prosecuted, 17,676 had been conclusively dispensed.

He said 11,376 of the cases were currently undergoing prosecution while 51 were appealed.

Adejobi said the outstanding achievements recorded by the force followed the staunch dedication and diligence exhibited by investigative officers.

He said this was in consonance with the various legal teams in commands and formations nationwide.

News Agency Of Nigeria

