ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria needs ₦869bn to conduct 2023 census – FG

Ima Elijah

Nigeria's population will double to 400 million people by 2050 if...

Nigerians-crowd-population
Nigerians-crowd-population

In anticipation of the upcoming National Population and Housing census, the federal government has projected a staggering cost of ₦869 billion for the successful execution of this national exercise.

Recommended articles

Census dates: The counting exercise will be held between March 29, 2023, and April 2, 2023, in all 774 local government areas of Africa’s largest population.

How much Nigeria currently has for census: It is, however, noteworthy that the government has already secured ₦291.5 billion (46%) in funds for this purpose, and has further plans to establish a basket fund to collate donations and pledges towards the realisation of this critical endeavour.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a high-level partner engagement on the 2023 population census, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, elucidated on the comprehensive allocation of the aforementioned sum.

How the money is to be used: In his discourse, Minister Agba outlined the specific allotment of the ₦869 billion budget, elucidating that ₦626 billion, which approximates to $1.36 billion, will be allocated towards the census proper; while ₦243 billion, equivalent to $527 million, will be channeled towards post-census activities, spanning over the next three years.

The Minister disclosed that a workforce of 885,000 enumerators will be trained for the crucial tasks of building numbering and household listing, requiring a comprehensive seven-day training program.

Furthermore, Agba revealed that 773 local governments have already been demarcated, attesting to the meticulous preparation underway for the forthcoming census.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government will partner with development partners, including the United Nations Populations Fund, UNFPA, to conduct the census. UNFPA will manage the basket fund to consolidate donations towards this vital undertaking, reflecting the government's commitment to precision and international best practices.

Nigeria's current population: UNFPA currently estimates Nigeria's population to be approximately 216 million. Based on statistical projections, it is expected that Nigeria's population will double to 400 million people by 2050 if the country continues on its current trajectory.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Imposed winner': Why Kwankwaso has not acknowledged Tinubu's victory

'Imposed winner': Why Kwankwaso has not acknowledged Tinubu's victory

Nigeria needs ₦869bn to conduct 2023 census – FG

Nigeria needs ₦869bn to conduct 2023 census – FG

l’ll lift ban on Okada riding if elected Lagos governor – candidate

l’ll lift ban on Okada riding if elected Lagos governor – candidate

I didn't join PDP - Gbemi Saraki

I didn't join PDP - Gbemi Saraki

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

Woman docked for listing names of married women sleeping with Gov. Udom

BVAS: Court fixes date to rule on INEC’s case against Peter Obi

BVAS: Court fixes date to rule on INEC’s case against Peter Obi

What we’ve done in 100 days — Gov. Adeleke

What we’ve done in 100 days — Gov. Adeleke

We will accept N500, N1,000 when Buhari, CBN, give order – Traders

We will accept N500, N1,000 when Buhari, CBN, give order – Traders

Supreme Court affirms Akan Udofia as Akwa-Ibom APC governorship candidate

Supreme Court affirms Akan Udofia as Akwa-Ibom APC governorship candidate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari joins prayers for unity, peace as Muslims end Tafsir. (Global Village Extra)

Buhari apologises: Why I approved CBN naira redesign policy

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

World leaders congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect Tinubu

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)

3 senatorial seat elections declared inconclusive in Sokoto

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate, flags off projects in Ibadan

Wike joins Makinde to inaugurate projects in Ibadan