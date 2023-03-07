Nigeria needs ₦869bn to conduct 2023 census – FG

Census dates: The counting exercise will be held between March 29, 2023, and April 2, 2023, in all 774 local government areas of Africa’s largest population.

How much Nigeria currently has for census: It is, however, noteworthy that the government has already secured ₦291.5 billion (46%) in funds for this purpose, and has further plans to establish a basket fund to collate donations and pledges towards the realisation of this critical endeavour.

At a high-level partner engagement on the 2023 population census, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, elucidated on the comprehensive allocation of the aforementioned sum.

How the money is to be used: In his discourse, Minister Agba outlined the specific allotment of the ₦869 billion budget, elucidating that ₦626 billion, which approximates to $1.36 billion, will be allocated towards the census proper; while ₦243 billion, equivalent to $527 million, will be channeled towards post-census activities, spanning over the next three years.

The Minister disclosed that a workforce of 885,000 enumerators will be trained for the crucial tasks of building numbering and household listing, requiring a comprehensive seven-day training program.

Furthermore, Agba revealed that 773 local governments have already been demarcated, attesting to the meticulous preparation underway for the forthcoming census.

The government will partner with development partners, including the United Nations Populations Fund, UNFPA, to conduct the census. UNFPA will manage the basket fund to consolidate donations towards this vital undertaking, reflecting the government's commitment to precision and international best practices.